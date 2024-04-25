Imported milk powder price reduction uncertain amidst importers’ disagreement

The importers have stated that a final decision regarding reducing the prices of imported milk powder has yet to be made.

According to Ashoka Bandara, the media spokesperson of the Milk Powder Importers’ Association, no official meeting has been held on the matter as of now.

In March, the importers reduced the price of a 1-kilogram milk powder packet by Rs. 150 and a 400-gram packet by Rs. 60.

Following this price drop, imported milk packets are being sold at various rates in the local market.

In response to this situation, a company that imports milk powder from New Zealand announced on Wednesday (April 24) that it would once again reduce prices, effective immediately.

According to their statement, the price of a 1-kilogram packet was set to drop by Rs. 250, and a 400-gram packet by around Rs. 100-140.

However, the Milk Powder Importers’ Association has stated that it was not involved in issuing this statement.