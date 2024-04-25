Upul Shantha Sannasgala arrested
Posted by Editor on April 25, 2024 - 2:10 pm
Popular tutor and author, Upul Shantha Sannasgala, has been arrested today (April 25) on allegations of financial misconduct.
The arrest was carried out by the Kandana police following accusations made by an individual who claims that Sannasgala failed to return Rs. 1 million, which was reportedly borrowed from him.
UPDATE: Upul Shantha Sannasgala, who was arrested earlier today (April 25) has been released on bail, on the orders of Welisara Magistrate’s Court.
