Upul Shantha Sannasgala arrested

April 25, 2024

Popular tutor and author, Upul Shantha Sannasgala, has been arrested today (April 25) on allegations of financial misconduct.

The arrest was carried out by the Kandana police following accusations made by an individual who claims that Sannasgala failed to return Rs. 1 million, which was reportedly borrowed from him.

UPDATE: Upul Shantha Sannasgala, who was arrested earlier today (April 25) has been released on bail, on the orders of Welisara Magistrate’s Court.