Keheliya Rambukwella remanded until May 20 over misuse of ministry funds

Posted by Editor on May 7, 2025 - 5:35 pm

Former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been remanded until May 20, 2025.

He was produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali today (May 7).

Rambukwella was taken into custody after appearing before the CIABOC to give a statement regarding a financial misconduct investigation. He is accused of misusing approximately Rs. 8 million in government funds during his time as Minister.

According to the allegations, he used Ministry money to pay salaries and maintain a group of people including friends, relatives, and political supporters who were appointed to his private staff. However, these individuals reportedly did not carry out any official duties.

Rambukwella has previously held several key positions including Minister of Mass Media, Health, and Environment.