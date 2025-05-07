May 07 2025 May 7, 2025 May 7, 2025 NoComment

NPP dominates Sri Lanka LG polls

Posted by Editor on May 7, 2025 - 12:30 pm

The results of the local government election in Sri Lanka have now been fully released.

Accordingly, the National People’s Power (NPP) has secured 4,503,930 votes (43.26%) and won 3,927 member seats.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has obtained 2,258,480 votes (21.69%) and won 1,767 member seats.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has received 954,517 votes (9.17%) and secured 742 member seats.

