Former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera surrenders to court
Posted by Editor on May 7, 2025 - 10:45 am
Former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera, who had been evading arrest, surrendered to the Mahara Magistrate’s Court today (May 7).
An open warrant for his immediate arrest was issued on Monday by Mahara Magistrate Kanchana de Silva after Ranaweera failed to appear in court.
He is accused of preparing forged documents related to a plot of land in Kiribathgoda, which had been acquired by the government for development purposes.
Former Minister Mervyn Silva is currently in remand custody in connection with the same case.
