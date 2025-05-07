NPP tops 2025 Local Government race

According to the official election results received so far (as of 9:52 AM) in the 2025 Local Government election, the National People’s Power (NPP) has won 234 institutions.

In the 2018 Local Government election, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) gained control of approximately 226 institutions.

Similarly, in the 2018 election, the United National Party (UNP) won 47 institutions.

However, based on the latest official results (as of 9:52 AM), the main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has so far secured only about 13 institutions.