On the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day of Sri Lanka, China’s President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi have conveyed their congratulations to Sri Lankan counterparts.

In his message to President Rajapaksa, President Xi said: “On the occasion of the 720d Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, I would like to extend my sincere greetings and best wishes to Sri Lanka and her people, on behalf of the Chinese Government, people and myself.

“The China-Sri Lanka traditional friendship dates back to ancient times, with mutual understanding, trust and support.

“Currently, China-Sri Lanka relations are standing at a new height and facing new opportunities. I attach great importance to the development of the China-Sri Lanka relations, and I would like to work with you to consolidate our political mutual trust, deepen economic and trade cooperation, keep closer people-people exchanges, and open a new chapter of the China-Sri Lanka strategic and cooperative partnership. “Best wishes for the prosperity of Sri Lanka and the happiness of her people.

To Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang stated: “On the occasion of the 72nd Independence Day of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, I would like to extend sincere greetings and best wishes to Sri Lanka and her people.

“You have always been strongly supporting the development of China-Sri Lanka relations and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which is highly appreciated by the Chinese side. The Chinese side attaches great importance to the China-Sri Lanka relations, and would like to work with Sri Lanka to deepen traditional friendship, expand cooperation in various areas, enhance the joint development of BRI with high quality and elevate our bilateral relations to a new level.

“Best wishes for the prosperity of Sri Lanka and the happiness of her people.”

The message to Foreign Relations Minister Dinesh Gunawardena by Chinese counterpart Wang Yi stated: “On the occasion of the 72nd Anniversary of the Founding of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, I would like to extend to Your Honourable my warmest congratulations and best wishes.

“Today, China-Sri Lanka relation has kept up the momentum of development. Last month during my stopover at Colombo, we exchanged in-depth views on deepening bilateral relations and strengthening pragmatic cooperation in various fields between our two countries. I would like to work together with Your Honourable to actively implement the consensus reached by the leaders of our countries and jointly push forward our strategic cooperative partnership of sincerity, mutual help and everlasting friendship.

“Best wishes for the prosperity of Sri Lanka and the happiness of her people.”

