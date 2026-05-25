Chinese passengers arrested at BIA with Rs. 6 Million cigarette haul

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 25, 2026 - 8:37 am

Three foreign airline passengers were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) early today (May 25) for allegedly attempting to smuggle foreign-manufactured cigarettes worth more than Rs. 6 million into Sri Lanka.

According to airport customs officers, the suspects are three Chinese businessmen aged 31, 36, and 40. They were arrested while attempting to leave through the green channel, which is designated for passengers with nothing to declare, without declaring the cigarette stock to customs officials.

Customs officers stated that the suspects had purchased the cigarettes in China and first transported them to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, before arriving at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake in an attempt to divert the attention of customs officers.

During the inspection, customs officers discovered 202 cartons containing 40,000 cigarettes hidden inside six suitcases carried by the suspects.

Officials said the seized stock of cigarettes is valued at approximately Rs. 6.06 million.

The suspects are currently in the custody of Katunayake Airport Customs officers, while further investigations are underway.