Sri Lanka tightens vehicle loan limits again

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 25, 2026 - 9:18 am

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka says its decision to further reduce maximum loan values for motor vehicles has come into effect from today (May 25), lowering the loan limit for commercial vehicles to 60% and personal vehicles to 40%.

Under the new limits, the maximum loan-to-value ratio for commercial vehicles has been reduced from 70% to 60%, meaning buyers can now obtain loans covering only up to 60% of a vehicle’s value.

The Central Bank has also reduced the maximum loan limit for personal vehicles, including motor cars, SUVs, vans, and three-wheelers, from 50% to 40%.

The CBSL had previously revised vehicle loan limits several times in 2025 amid prevailing economic conditions.

From July 17, 2025, the maximum loan limits were set at 80% for commercial vehicles and 60% for motor cars and vans.

Later, on November 7, 2025, the Central Bank further reduced the limits to 70% for commercial vehicles and 50% for motor cars, vans, three-wheelers, and other vehicles.

With the latest revision effective from today, the maximum loan limit for commercial vehicles has now been reduced to 60%, while the limit for motor cars, vans, three-wheelers, and other vehicles has been lowered to 40%.