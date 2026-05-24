Sri Lanka receives first BESS battery systems for Rs. 40 Billion energy project

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 24, 2026 - 9:54 am

Sri Lanka’s first commercial-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project has reached a major milestone with the arrival of the first 20 megawatts of battery systems at the Colombo Port, Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena said.

In a Facebook post published on May 23, Dr. Gunasena said the national project, which is being implemented with an investment of Rs. 40 billion, is a major step towards building a stable, efficient and modern electricity system based on renewable energy.

Under the first phase of the project, battery storage systems are scheduled to be installed near major grid substations across the country. The New Galle and Matara substations will serve as the first connection points.

According to the Deputy Minister, the technology will allow excess electricity generated from solar power systems to be stored and used during nighttime peak demand periods. It is also expected to reduce the use of fossil fuels and improve the stability and reliability of Sri Lanka’s national power system.

Dr. Gunasena noted that rooftop solar power systems connected to the Ceylon Electricity Board generated nearly 9.4% of the country’s total electricity production in 2025. He added that this contribution is expected to increase further with the introduction of battery storage systems.

He also said electricity sales to consumer sectors increased by 5.8% in 2025 due to growing economic activities. Hydropower remained the main source of electricity generation, contributing 35.5% of total generation.

In addition, renewable energy sources accounted for 24.7% of Sri Lanka’s total electricity generation in 2025, and the introduction of battery storage systems is expected to further increase the renewable energy share in the future.

Dr. Gunasena said Sri Lanka is steadily moving towards a green, modern and stable energy future.