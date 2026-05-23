Dilum Amunugama summoned over remarks against abuse victim

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 23, 2026 - 7:42 pm

Former Parliamentarian Dilum Amunugama has been summoned to the Police Children and Women’s Bureau over allegations that he made verbally abusive remarks against a girl who was allegedly abused by Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero.

Police said the National Organiser of Sarvajana Balaya and former MP has been instructed to appear before the Police Children and Women’s Bureau on May 25, 2026.

According to police, the summons was issued following a complaint alleging that Amunugama made abusive remarks targeting the girl linked to the alleged abuse case involving Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero.

A senior police officer confirmed the development and said details regarding the ongoing investigation were also clarified during a media briefing held today (May 23).