Chinese reaffirms support for Sri Lanka’s economic recovery

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has received a courtesy call from Sun Weidong, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs from the People’s Republic of China.

The meeting has taken place at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (May 30) and was attended by officials from both nations, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the discussions, Vice Minister Sun Weidong reiterated China’s steadfast support for Sri Lanka in its ongoing economic recovery. The President expressed his sincere appreciation for the unwavering assistance provided by China during this critical period, the PMD said.

Furthermore, Vice Minister Sun Weidong announced China’s keen interest in exploring opportunities to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. This commitment highlights China’s dedication to fostering closer ties with Sri Lanka on various fronts, it added.

The visit of Vice Minister Sun Weidong and the discussions held with President Wickremesinghe further solidify the bonds between China and Sri Lanka, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and shared prosperity in the future.

President’s Chief-of-Staff and Senior Advisor on National Security Sagala Ratnayake, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aruni Wijewardena, and Director of International Affairs Dinouk Colombage were present on this occasion, according to the PMD.