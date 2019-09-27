CID arrests Head of Avant-Garde’s Maritime Security Division
Posted in Local News
The maritime security head of the Avant-Garde was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) upon his arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport, Katunayaka this morning, Police said.
He was arrested with regard to the ongoing lawsuit over unlawful possession of 815 automatic fire arms and 202,935 live ammunition rounds, which were taken into custody from Merchant Shipping Vessel MV Avant-Garde.
