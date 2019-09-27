Those who want Gota to wear jumper will end up in jumpers: Mahinda Rajapaksa
Responding to remarks made by UNP MP Hesha Vithanage that Gotabaya Rajapaksa will have to wear (prison) jumper when Sajith Premadasa comes to power, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday said those who are trying to do so will have to wear jumpers.
Speaking at one of the SLPP conventions held in Colombo, Mr. Rajapaksa said the government was only focused on taking revenge on its opponents.
“Now they are looking into the construction of the Sanda Hiru Seya. The government is trying to arrest two officials for releasing gold to construct the Stupa. The Stupa was built with due approvals. As the Finance Minister’s permission was given to release and place valuables inside the Stupa following a decision made by the Defence Council. We cannot approve taking revenge from officials in such manner,” Mr. Rajapaksa said.
(Source: Daily Mirror – By Lahiru Pothmulla)
Hesha Vithanage threatened to quit politics if the UNP fails to nominate the Dumb Head Mod*dasa, the Keselwatte Kolla, as the Presidential Candidate.
He is a strong supporter of the Dumb Head Mod*dasa, the Keselwatte Kolla.
His own party has disciplined him now to refrain from issuing threats to other candidates in the Polls.
Shame on you Hesha, your immaturity and idiocy are insults to the Grand Old Party.
Please Hesha, resign and and go home and learn to be a DECENT HUMAN BEING unlike your boss, Dumb Head Mod*dasa, the Keselwatte Kolla