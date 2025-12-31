CID complaint filed over inappropriate website reference in Grade 6 textbook

Posted by Editor on December 31, 2025 - 1:18 pm

The Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Nalaka Kaluwewe, has lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (December 31) after an unsuitable website reference was found in a newly printed Grade 6 English language module.

Speaking to the media, Kaluwewe said the complaint was made after content that should not have been included appeared in the module during the education reform process. He stated that it is suspected an external party had conspiratorially inserted the reference without authorization.

Kaluwewe added that the CID has been requested to immediately investigate and identify those responsible for carrying out this improper act.

He also clarified that the material in question is not the final printed version of the Grade 6 module. He emphasized that ultimate responsibility lies with the Department of Education, as the publication has not yet been legally finalized or officially approved.