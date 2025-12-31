Johnston’s son Johann Fernando remanded until January 9, 2026
Johan Fernando, the son of former Minister Johnston Fernando, who was arrested yesterday (December 30), was remanded until January 9, 2026, by the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today (December 31).
He was arrested in Kurunegala by officers of the Financial Crimes Investigation Department (FCID) in connection with several allegations, including the alleged misappropriation of a lorry belonging to Lanka Sathosa and the misuse of other vehicles during the period when Johnston Fernando served as Minister of Cooperatives and Internal Trade.
Johan Fernando faces charges related to money laundering, offences under the Public Property Act, misuse of state property, and criminal misappropriation.
Meanwhile, police stated that investigations are continuing to arrest former Minister Johnston Fernando on the same charges.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Johnston’s son Johann Fernando remanded until January 9, 2026 December 31, 2025
- CID complaint filed over inappropriate website reference in Grade 6 textbook December 31, 2025
- India overtakes Japan to become world’s fourth-largest economy December 31, 2025
- Colombo Municipal Council budget passed December 31, 2025
- President appoints special commission to probe Colombo Municipal Council corruption December 31, 2025