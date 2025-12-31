Bank of Ceylon contributes Rs. 500 Million to Rebuilding Sri Lanka fund

Posted by Editor on December 31, 2025 - 8:08 pm

Bank of Ceylon has made a financial contribution of Rs. 500 million to the “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” Fund, which was established to restore livelihoods and rebuild the country following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

The relevant cheque was handed over by the Chairman of Bank of Ceylon, Mr. Kavinda de Zoysa, to the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

Representing the Bank of Ceylon, Acting General Manager/Chief Executive Officer Y. A. Jayatilaka, Chief Financial Officer M. P. Ruwan Kumara, and Chief Marketing Officer Sameera Dilshan Liyanage were also present on the occasion.