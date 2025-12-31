Sri Lanka named among world’s happiest travel destinations for 2026

December 31, 2025

Sri Lanka has gained global recognition after being featured in the prestigious Happiness List 2026 by G Adventures, based on feedback from more than 8,000 international travelers who praised the country for inspiring joy, connection, and long-term happiness through meaningful travel experiences.

The list, released by G Adventures, a leading travel company focused on emotional and experiential well-being, highlights destinations that help travelers feel a sense of purpose, human connection, and lasting happiness rather than short-term excitement.

Sri Lanka was especially praised for its seven-day sailing adventure along the south coast. Travelers described the journey as deeply relaxing and joyful, with experiences that include peaceful beaches, colorful fishing villages, and overnight stays on catamarans with local communities. Many said these close interactions created a strong emotional bond with the destination.

According to G Adventures, this type of experience reflects a growing global interest in “slow, meaningful travel,” where travelers value cultural connection and personal experiences more than ticking off sightseeing locations.

Sri Lanka appeared on the Happiness List alongside several well-known destinations, including Panama’s San Blas Islands, Guatemala, Zimbabwe, Iceland, Ecuador, Central Asia’s Silk Road region, and Moldova.

The company also shared global travel insights that support this trend. It found that 89 percent of travelers believe travel contributes to their long-term happiness. Between 76 and 82 percent said they feel happier in daily life once a trip is booked, while 63 to 73 percent now choose journeys based on experiences rather than just destinations.

Sri Lanka’s inclusion on the Happiness List 2026 further strengthens its image as a meaningful and emotionally rewarding travel destination, boosting its appeal on the global tourism stage.