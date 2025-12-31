Sri Lanka enters 2026 after historic economic achievements, says President

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said in his 2026 New Year message that the country entered the new year after achieving major economic milestones in 2025, including the lowest budget deficit since 1977, the highest government revenue since 2007 and the highest tourist arrivals ever recorded.

He said 2025 also marked a major turning point in Sri Lanka’s political and social transformation, with reforms to end corruption, strengthen national unity and rebuild the country together despite severe challenges and natural disasters.

As we step into the New Year 2026, we do so as a nation that has shouldered the greatest reform programme and reconstruction effort in our modern history.

Despite numerous challenges, the year 2025 laid the foundation for sustainable development rooted in our national aspirations. Among the significant economic achievements of the past year were the recording of the lowest budget deficit since 1977, the highest government revenue since 2007, the first-ever primary account surplus in our history, an increase in export earnings from goods and services to nearly USD 17 billion, the achievement of government revenue targets at a level never before surpassed and it was a year that marked the highest tourist arrivals to the country. These milestones make 2025 a truly exceptional year in Sri Lanka’s economic journey.

Equally important, 2025 will be remembered as a turning point in the country’s political and social transformation. The implementation of programmes such as the creation of a clean and people-centred political culture, replacing long-entrenched corrupt practices and the countrywide “A Nation United” mission to protect our future generations from the scourge of narcotic drugs, reflected the long-held aspirations of the Sri Lankan people.

This year also saw us confronting one of the most severe natural disasters in our recent history. In the face of this adversity, our people across the country stood shoulder to shoulder with their fellow citizens, proving that the compassion and humanity of our nation cannot be snuffed by any calamity. I wish to place on record my deep gratitude to Sri Lankans living overseas, to all friendly nations that extended their support during this difficult time, and to the Police, the Tri-Forces and the entire state service who worked selflessly, often at great personal risk, in responding to the disaster. We still have a long journey ahead, but we will walk it together.

History teaches us that the greatest strength behind the rebuilding of every fallen nation has been the courage and determination of its people. I firmly believe that, with the unyielding resolve of our beloved citizens, we can collectively recreate a country far better than the one we inherited.

The dawn of a new year offers us an opportunity to reflect on the lessons of the past while planning afresh with optimism for the future. Understanding clearly the challenges that lie before us, I invite all of you to join hands in unity, determination and confidence in the task of rebuilding our nation.

May the New Year 2026 be a victorious year in which all your hopes and aspirations are fulfilled.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake

President

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

01 January 2026