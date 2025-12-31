PM Harini says Sri Lanka moves into 2026 with hope and determination

Posted by Editor on January 1, 2026 - 12:30 am

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya said in her 2026 New Year message that 2025 marked a year of decisive and people oriented progress, with steps taken to strengthen transparency, good governance and a corruption free public service.

She said the country entered 2026 with renewed determination to overcome the challenges caused by recent disasters, rebuild affected lives and move forward with reforms in education, digital public services, entrepreneurship and social unity.

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya’s 2026 New Year Message

As we move forward to the New Year of 2026, it is timely to reflect on the year 2025 that has passed. The year 2025 can be granted as a year having made a number of decisive and progressive steps with a people oriented government.

I am confident that, within a new political culture, we were able to strengthen transparency in state governance and lay the foundation for an efficient and corruption free public service.

We can be satisfied with the progress achieved in several key areas during 2025, including economic stability, the increasingly positive and optimistic international perception towards our country, the establishment of transparent systems of governance, and the strengthening of the sovereignty of the legislation system.

However, the unfortunate disastrous situation we experienced towards the end of 2025 was a challenging period for our nation. While it deeply moved us all, the spirit of solidarity, compassion, and collectivity shown by Sri Lankans during that difficult situation received admiration across the world.

As we step into the New Year 2026, we hold commitment to overcoming those challenges, healing from the disaster, and restoring the lives and livelihoods that were affected.

Moving forward with the goals such as initiating qualitative and sustainable transformation in the education sector, digitalizing all sectors of the public service, creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, artists, and creators with innovative ideas to rise on the global stage, and building a compassionate, environmentally friendly society free from drugs and harmful substances I would like to remind, at this moment, that the responsibility of rebuilding this nation rests upon the entire nation, together with the government, transcending differences of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, and united by a strong Sri Lankan identity.

Transforming all the challenges we experienced in the past year into sources of strength, I invite you to step into 2026 with renewed energy, hope, and determination.

I extend wishes for a victorious New Year filled with peace, happiness, and prosperity.

Dr. Harini Amarasuriya

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka