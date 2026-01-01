Presidential Task Force for Rebuilding Sri Lanka established after Cyclone Ditwah

Posted by Editor on January 1, 2026 - 7:31 am

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (December 31) issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification establishing the Presidential Task Force for Rebuilding Sri Lanka to coordinate disaster recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.

The Task Force comprises 25 members, including Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

The Task Force has been established in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Article 33 of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Presidential Task Force, while G. M. R. D. Aponsu has been named as the Convener and Secretary of the Task Force.

Members of the Presidential Task Force are as follows: