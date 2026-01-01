Presidential Task Force for Rebuilding Sri Lanka established after Cyclone Ditwah
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake yesterday (December 31) issued an Extraordinary Gazette notification establishing the Presidential Task Force for Rebuilding Sri Lanka to coordinate disaster recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts following Cyclone Ditwah.
The Task Force comprises 25 members, including Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.
The Task Force has been established in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Article 33 of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.
Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Presidential Task Force, while G. M. R. D. Aponsu has been named as the Convener and Secretary of the Task Force.
Members of the Presidential Task Force are as follows:
- Harini Amarasuriya – Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education
- H.M. Vijitha Herath – Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism
- A.H.M.H. Abayarathna – Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.
- K.D. Lal Kantha – Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation
- Upali Pannilage – Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment
- Sunil Handunneththi – Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development
- Bimal Rathnayaka – Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development
- Nalinda Jayatissa – Minister of Health and Mass Media
- Anil Jayantha Fernando – Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning
- Patabendige Dammika – Minister of Environment
- Susil Ranasinghe – Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply
- Hanif Yusuf – Governor of the Western Province
- Aruna Jayasekera – Deputy Minister of Defence
- Dr. N.S. Kumanayake Esquire – Secretary to the President
- Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma – Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
- H.S.S. Thuyacontha – Secretary, Ministry of Defence
- B.K. Prabhath Chandrakeerthi – Commissioner General of Essential Services and Secretary, Ministry of Plantations and Community Infrastructure
- Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya – Senior Advisor to the President
- H.S.K.J. Bandara – Director General of Government Information
- Rohana Hettiarachchi
- Ms. Malarmathi Gangadaran
- Upul Kumarapperuma, PC
- Ms. Samantha de Silva
- Ms. Mandana Ismail
- Parakrama Dissanayake
