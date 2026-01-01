Police Sub-Inspector arrested over alleged bribe demand in Kinniya

A Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Kinniya Police Station was arrested on 31 December 2025 in connection with an alleged bribe demand.

The arrest followed a complaint made by a resident of the Kinniya area regarding an assault. According to the complaint, after two suspects were arrested in relation to the assault, the police officer allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 10,000 to arrest the remaining suspects and continue legal action. It is further alleged that arrangements were made to collect this money through another individual.

Based on these allegations, officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) arrested the Sub-Inspector at around 5:20 p.m. within the General Complaints Branch of the Kinniya Police Station.

The arrested officer is scheduled to be produced before the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court for further legal proceedings.