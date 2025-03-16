CID questions IGP Tennakoon’s family as manhunt continues

Posted by Editor on March 16, 2025 - 11:15 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has recorded statements from the wife and son of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently evading the judiciary.

According to reports, a team of CID officers visited their residence in Hokandara to obtain the statements.

Earlier, the Matara Magistrate’s Court issued an open arrest warrant for Tennakoon, directing authorities to immediately arrest him and present him before the court. However, despite this directive, the CID has so far been unable to locate the IGP.

When CID officers initially visited his residence, they found no one present. Subsequently, after continued monitoring of the location, officers questioned Tennakoon’s wife and son last Thursday (March 13), a CID officer confirmed.

Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing to determine the whereabouts of the former IGP.