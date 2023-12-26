CID records statement from Sri Lanka’s former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella

Posted by Editor on December 26, 2023 - 1:15 pm

Sri Lanka’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently recording a statement from former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella at his residence regarding a controversial drug transaction.

Accordingly, a group of CID officers visited the former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella’s residence in Colombo this morning (December 26) and began the interrogation at 09:00 AM regarding the import of substandard Human Immunoglobulin to the country, Police spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

The interrogation began at 9:00 AM this morning (December 26) and is currently going on.

Files related to the case, including those seized from the office of the Additional Secretary of the Health Ministry Saman Ratnayake, have been forwarded to the government Government Analyst’s Department.

So far, several high profile arrests have been made in connection with the case including the former Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Director of the Health Ministry’s Medical Supplies Division and three other officials of the same division, as well as the owner of the relevant company which is said to have imported the batch of substandard Immunoglobulin vials by forging documents.

They are currently in remand custody.