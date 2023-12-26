46-year-old Inmate dies due to assault at Kalutara Prison

Posted by Editor on December 26, 2023 - 11:53 am

A 46-year-old inmate named P.G. Sunil, who was in Kalutara Prison died early this morning (December 26) after being hospitalized due to an assault, prison sources said.

The deceased inmate P.G. Sunil was a resident of the Karavita area in Molkawa.

On Sunday (December 24), the victim was admitted to Kalutara Teaching Hospital in Nagoda due to an assault in the prison where later he succumbed to injuries early this morning (December 26) while receiving treatment in Ward No: 05.

The body has been placed in the mortuary of Kalutara Teaching Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police mentioned that the Kalutara Prison Superintendent had informed the Kalutara-North Police regarding the incident and subsequently, a special investigation was initiated in this regard.