Joint Opposition member Gamini Lokuge, MP said, yesterday, that State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake’s allegations that some MPs were addicted to cocaine was a stage-managed act to distract public attention from the bond scams and other such issues.

Lokuge said that it was four years since the bond scam had been carried out, but the government had failed to arrest the main suspect, Arjuna Mahendran. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had got Ramanayake to make the cocaine allegation as a red herring.

The ruling party MPs didn’t talk about the long overdue Provincial Council elections, the development work in the country had come to a standstill and the masses were having a difficult time owing to the spiraling cost of living and the situation was bound to worsen so long as the present regime was in power, he said.

(Source: The Island – By Pradeep Prasanna Samarakoon)