Colombo Municipal Councillor Councillor arrested in connection to discovery of 46 swords
Posted in Local News
Colombo Municipal Councillor Nurdeen Mohammad Tajudeen has been arrested by the Police in connection to the discovery of 46 swords from the Slave Island area yesterday (26).
The UNP councillor was taken into custody by police this morning in connection with the incident, police confirmed.
A suspect was arrested yesterday (26) along with 46 swords during a search operation carried out by security forces in the Slave Island area.