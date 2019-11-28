A six-member committee has been appointed on a directive of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to submit recommendations on the appointment of qualified and suitable persons to Statutory Boards and State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Presidential Media Unit said.

Mr. Sumith Abeysinghe, former Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers and senior State official with extensive in the public sector, will chair this committee.

Former Chairman of John Keells Holdings Plc. Susantha Ratnayake, former Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, Hela Clothing Chairman Dian Gomes, Neurosurgeon Dr. Prasanna Gunasena and Senior Lecturer Jagath Wellawatte have been appointed as committee members

Presidential Secretariat has informed the committee to submit recommendations of the qualified professionals on or before December 18.