Computer system breakdown at Foreign Ministry’s Consular Affairs Division

Services of the Verification and Attestation units of the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Colombo 01 and its Regional Offices in Jaffna, Trincomalee, Matara, Kandy, Kurunegala, will be suspended until further notice, due to a computer system breakdown.

The ministry said that the system repairs are underway and the public will be notified once the Verification and Attestation process has resumed.

Other Consular services will continue without any interruption.

The visiting service seekers may further check with the following phone numbers on the feasibility of services on their matters, the ministry added.

Consular Affairs Division, Colombo 01 0112338812 / 0112338843

Regional Office, Jaffna 0212215 970

Regional Office, Trincomalee 0262223182

Regional Office, Kandy 0812384410

Regional Office, Kurunegala 0372225941