The Constitutional Council will convene today under the patronage of Speaker of House Karu Jayasuriya at 11 am at the Parliamentary complex.

The Office of the Speaker said the appointment of judges to the Court of Appeal will be subject to discussion during the session of the Constitutional Council.

The Speaker, Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and seven others are a part of the Council.

Parliament sources claim that Parliamentarian Sajith Premadasa, who has been named as the new Leader of the Opposition, will not attend the meeting as the official announcement of his appointment has not been made in Parliament by the Speaker.

(Source: News Radio)