Court orders arrest of Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon over Weligama shooting

Posted by Editor on February 28, 2025 - 7:29 pm

The Matara Magistrate’s Court has ordered the arrest of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon and seven other former officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) over the 2023 Weligama shooting incident.

The court has also directed that they be named as suspects in the case.

The shooting occurred on December 31, 2023, near the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara, during a police intervention, resulting in the death of a police officer.