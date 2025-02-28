Warrant issued for Wasantha Mudalige over court no-show

Posted by Editor on February 28, 2025 - 7:52 pm

Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered the issuance of a warrant against the former convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Wasantha Mudalige, for failing to appear in court today (February 28) for a case summoned at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

In 2022, the Colombo Police filed this case against Wasantha Mudalige on seven charges, including obstructing an ambulance belonging to the Police Hospital that had arrived to transport the injured and those in distress during the “Aragalaya” protest, preventing a public servant from performing their duties, using criminal force in a situation that did not constitute a riot, and disobeying an order given by a public official in their official capacity.