Warrant issued for Wasantha Mudalige over court no-show
Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura ordered the issuance of a warrant against the former convenor of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Wasantha Mudalige, for failing to appear in court today (February 28) for a case summoned at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.
In 2022, the Colombo Police filed this case against Wasantha Mudalige on seven charges, including obstructing an ambulance belonging to the Police Hospital that had arrived to transport the injured and those in distress during the “Aragalaya” protest, preventing a public servant from performing their duties, using criminal force in a situation that did not constitute a riot, and disobeying an order given by a public official in their official capacity.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka President promises to end crime networks and improve national security February 28, 2025
- Warrant issued for Wasantha Mudalige over court no-show February 28, 2025
- Court orders arrest of Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon over Weligama shooting February 28, 2025
- Fuel distributors halt orders over CEYPETCO payment dispute February 28, 2025
- Supreme Court orders CEB to pay interest on consumer deposits February 28, 2025