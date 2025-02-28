Sri Lanka President promises to end crime networks and improve national security

Posted by Editor on February 28, 2025 - 8:51 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake affirmed that the criminal state operating beneath the legal state will be eradicated by the National People’s Power (NPP) government.

He emphasized that throughout history, racism and extremism have posed significant threats to national security, and the current administration will not permit their resurgence in Sri Lanka.

The President announced that the government is prepared to repeal the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) through a new legal framework.

President Dissanayake made these remarks today (February 28) in Parliament while delivering the response speech during the Committee Stage debate on budget allocations for the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, and Parliamentary Affairs, as part of the 2025 budget debate.

He further stressed that the opposition’s hopes of toppling the government by creating an economic crisis, portraying a lack of national security, or inciting public unrest would not be allowed to materialize.

Challenging the opposition, the President urged them to surpass the decency and discipline established by the current administration, asserting that the era of political vulgarity had ended and a path of dignity had been set.

He warned that continuing outdated political practices would inevitably turn them into political fossils.

President Dissanayake assured that no member of the current government supports or protects criminal gangs operating within the underground criminal network.

He stated that the Sri Lankan military and police would be transformed into professional institutions, with no appointments or transfers based on favoritism or political influence.

Highlighting past irregularities, the President noted that the former Chief of Defence Staff received seven service extensions, but the new administration prioritized fresh appointments to ensure progress free from favoritism and personal affiliations.

He reiterated that the government is committed to establishing a military loyal to the state rather than individuals, while enhancing professionalism within the security sector.

He further affirmed that the administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure justice for past crimes buried under the sands of time.

Underscoring the importance of trust in the security sector, the President emphasized that the current administration is working to restore dignity to a state previously plagued by corruption and disorder.

He remarked that the opposition’s attempt to trigger an economic crisis to seize power had already failed, questioning whether they were now attempting to fabricate a national security crisis to achieve their goals.

The President revealed that investigations into five recent crimes had linked them to five different criminal gangs, with emerging suspicions of a coordinated conspiracy involving multiple gangs acting simultaneously.

He assured that the government is taking steps to identify and dismantle such conspiracies.

Declaring that the era of toppling governments through conspiracies is over, President Dissanayake expressed confidence that a government founded on discipline and integrity could be established.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to building a society where state institutions and political authority are free from the influence of criminal gangs.

The 2025 budget proposes increased foreign training allowances for security forces, the purchase of necessary aircraft for the Sri Lanka Air Force and Navy, and Rs. 1 billion in funding to improve police department facilities.

It also allocates resources to recruit 10,000 personnel each for the Air Force and police under the new budget.