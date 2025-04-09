Court orders to exhume remains of Sathsara Nimesh

Posted by Editor on April 9, 2025 - 2:39 pm

Colombo Additional Magistrate Keminda Perera today (April 9) ordered the exhumation of the body of 26-year-old Sathsara Nimesh, a young man who died while in the custody of the Welikada Police.

The decision was made to allow a new postmortem examination to be carried out by a three-member panel of medical experts.

The order was issued following an appeal made by the aggrieved party, who raised concerns about the circumstances of the death.

The Colombo Chief Judicial Medical Officer has been instructed to carry out a full postmortem examination with the support of three specialist doctors. A detailed report of the findings must be submitted to the court.

The case has drawn public attention due to growing concerns over deaths in police custody and the demand for transparent investigations.