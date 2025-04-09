Apr 09 2025 April 9, 2025 April 9, 2025 NoComment

CID arrests Asoka Wickremasinghe over illegal construction approval

Posted by Editor on April 9, 2025 - 12:47 pm

Handcuffs - Arrest by Police

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Asoka Wickremasinghe, the former Chairman of the Kataragama Pradeshiya Sabha.

He was taken into custody for allegedly granting irregular approval for a construction project near the Menik Ganga in Kataragama.

The project is reportedly linked to former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

