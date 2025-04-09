CID arrests Asoka Wickremasinghe over illegal construction approval
Posted by Editor on April 9, 2025 - 12:47 pm
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Asoka Wickremasinghe, the former Chairman of the Kataragama Pradeshiya Sabha.
He was taken into custody for allegedly granting irregular approval for a construction project near the Menik Ganga in Kataragama.
The project is reportedly linked to former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
