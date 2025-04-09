Keheliya leaves CID after giving statement on substandard drug import case

Posted by Editor on April 9, 2025 - 12:00 pm

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has left the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after giving a statement this morning (April 9) regarding the alleged import of substandard human Immunoglobulin (IVIG) vials.

Sources say Rambukwella was summoned for questioning in connection with several Cabinet decisions related to the importation of the medical product. He was questioned as part of an ongoing investigation into the procurement of substandard IVIG vials.

Rambukwella and several others linked to the case are currently out on bail. He was arrested by the CID in February 2024 for his alleged role in the importation process.

Prior to his arrest, seven other individuals had been taken into custody over the same alleged drug procurement scam.