The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has granted permission to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to detain and interrogate 12 officers attached to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), who were arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The officers including an Inspector of Police and a Sub Inspector were arrested by the CID and the Attorney General’s Department informed the CID to produce them in the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on charges of trafficking drugs.

Earlier, four officers including a Sub Inspector attached to the PNB were also arrested for allegedly selling drugs to drug dealers.