A 29 year old woman who was infected with COVID-19 has given birth to quadruplets at the De Soysa Hospital for Women in Colombo.

According to the Hospital Director Sagari Kiriwandeniya, the female, a resident of Kuppiyawatte, Maradana, gave birth to two boys and two girls this morning.

The quadruplets are currently in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.