Covid deaths increasing; country at risk: Fernandopulle

Claiming that the COVID-19 deaths have increased by 48.8%, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle said the country was at risk at the moment.

She urged the public not to leave their homes except for urgent matters.

“Currently, the number of cases reported in Sri Lanka has increased by 30% while the deaths have increased by 48.8%.The only cure for COVID-19 is to prevent the disease from spreading. This month is very risky. Stay home,” she told reporters following the Gampaha District COVID-19 Control Committee meeting.

“My opinion does not matter. Decision-makers will make decisions. But the country is at risk. Do not wait for the government and the Ministry of Health [to impose laws]. The value of your life is yours. Protect your family. So don’t wait until a lockdown is imposed or someone makes rules. Learn to protect yourself. Follow the health guidelines as told. Stop all unnecessary travel. Stop unwanted parties. Stop visiting relatives unnecessarily. This is to protect oneself. This is a matter of life and death,”Fernandopulle further said.

(Source: Daily Mirror)