JVP claims Government is ignorant of expert opinion

The JVP says the government has removed experts involved in COVID-mitigation efforts during different phases of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the media yesterday, former Parliamentarian Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said they strongly condemn the ignorance displayed by the government by refusing to implement recommendations by experts at a time that the country is at high risk due to the pandemic.

Jayatissa said no country in the world has been able to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic through ignorance adding unfortunately for the public the President is facing the situation with the Commander of the Army and the Head of the State Intelligence Service in facing the impending fourth wave.

He requested the President to heed recommendations of Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi and State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle as he does not consider recommendations of medical experts and the opposition.

