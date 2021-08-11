Delta variant has exploded like a bomb in Sri Lanka – Professor Jayasumana

State Minister Professor Channa Jayasumana, comparing the COVID-19 Delta variant to that of a bomb, admitted it has already exploded in Sri Lanka. He added the next two weeks would be extremely crucial for the country. “The Delta variant is like a bomb. It exploded in New York, London, India and Indonesia, and we need to admit that it has exploded in Sri Lanka too, Prof. Jayasumana told the Media, following his visit to the Ragama Teaching Hospital.

Whilst commending the efforts of Sri Lanka’s health sector in controlling the spread of COVID19, the State Minister stated that the next two to three weeks will be crucial, and that all necessary precautions will need to be taken. “The only way we can get over this is if we tell the public the truth and make them aware of the reality of the situation, so that they can take all the necessary precautionary measures,”he said.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Rebecca Pavey)