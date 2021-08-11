Sri Lanka receives 15,000 more doses of Sputnik V vaccine

A consignment of 15,000 vials of second dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines was brought to the country this morning (11).

The consignment of vaccines landed at 12.30 am at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake and was freighted by an Emirates Airways aircraft.

The newly-received jabs have been transported to the central vaccine storage complex at the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC).

Total of 150,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines was scheduled to be given as the second dose and this was part of that.