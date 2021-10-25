COVID restrictions including weddings further relaxed

The Health Ministry today eased several restrictions with regards to weddings, capacity in restaurants and night time travel restrictions.

Accordingly, weddings can be held with a maximum of 1/3 of the usual capacity of the hall, not exceeding 100 persons while 150 persons are allowed when the function is held outside.

In addition, the number of people that can be accommodated at restaurants has been revised to 1/3 of the usual capacity not exceeding 75 persons while 100 guests are allowed in outdoor arrangements.

Also, physical official meetings and events can be held with a maximum of 1/3 of the usual capacity not exceeding 150.

Meanwhile, the Government has decided to lift the travel restriction that prevails between 11.00 pm to 4.00 am.

According to the guidelines which came into effect from October 16, the weddings were allowed to be held with a maximum of 25% of the usual capacity, not exceeding 50 persons while 75 persons are allowed when the function is held outside.

However, the guidelines in respect to funerals remain in effect until October 31. Funerals should be held within 24hrs after the body is released with only 20 attendees.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)