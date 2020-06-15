Daughter of veteran film director killed in head-on collision

Vinavi Mapitigama (41), the daughter of veteran film Director Chandrarathna Mapitigama, was killed and two others were injured when two cars collided head-on at Wellawatta on the Old Havelock Road yesterday.

Police said the accident involving a Wagon R vehicle and a sports car occurred at around 5.30 p.m. yesterday opposite the Institute of Accounting Studies (IAS) at Pamankada.

They said the deceased Vinavi and her husband were travelling in the Wagon R.

The injured were admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital where Vinani succumbed to injuries.

The driver of the sports car was admitted to a private hospital.

The deceased is a resident of Gorakapitiya, Piliyandala. (DSB)

