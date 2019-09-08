Defeating the current government is a responsibility of Sri Lankans for the sake of its unborn generation, Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says.

The former President stated this addressing the convention of Mahajana Eksath Peramuna yesterday (07). The event was held at Awissawella.

The United National Party (UNP) has not succeeded in electing a presidential candidate unanimously, he said, stressing that whoever candidate contests in the election from the UNP, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) can defeat them.

Speaking further, the Opposition Leader added “Ranil has said he would contest, but the other one has not said he would not contest. Ranil has at least showed he has a backbone.”

(Source: Ada Derana)