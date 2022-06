Businessman Dhammika Perera was sworn in as an Member of Parliament before Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana today (June 22).

The parliamentary session commenced at 10.00 a.m. this morning.

Dhammika Perera was nominated to the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) National List position left vacant following the resignation of Former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa.