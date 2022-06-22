Central Bank Governor will not be removed – President

Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has stated that there is no plan to remove Nandalal Weerasinghe from the post of Governor of the Central Bank.

The President was responding to a statement made by Parliamentarian Wasantha Yapa Bandara at a meeting of the ruling party group at the President’s House yesterday (June 21) regarding reports that there is a plan to remove Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe from office at the end of this month.

The President has pointed out that the recommendation of the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is needed for an extension of the service of the Governor of the Central Bank Nandalal Weerasinghe.

MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara has stated that Nandalal Weerasinghe should not retire from the post of Governor of the Central Bank at the end of this month and should be retained.

He has also stated that there is a problem as to whether there is any conspiracy behind the reports that there is a plan to remove the Governor of the Central Bank Nandalal Weerasinghe from office by the end of this month.

He had pointed out to the President that the policy interest rate which was 6 percent had risen to a realistic level of 14.5 percent after the appointment of Nandalal Weerasinghe as the Governor of the Central Bank.