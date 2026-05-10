Digital Motor Insurance Cards now valid in Sri Lanka

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 10, 2026 - 8:00 pm

Digital Motor Insurance Cards are now valid in Sri Lanka, and police can verify motor insurance instantly through the 1338 system.

Sri Lanka Police said the new system was introduced following a joint decision by the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, the Insurance Association of Sri Lanka, and other stakeholders in the insurance industry.

Insurance companies began issuing Digital Motor Insurance Cards from May 1, 2026, replacing conventional Motor Insurance Certificates.

The Inspector General of Police has issued the necessary instructions to all police stations regarding the new system. The Police Media Division said the announcement was issued to raise public awareness.

Under the new system, motor insurance coverage will be provided in several ways. These include a Digital Motor Insurance Card, a printed insurance certificate issued only at the request of the policyholder, and a digital insurance card available through the mobile application of the relevant insurance company.

With the launch of the Digital Motor Insurance Card, the National Insurance Verification System has also been introduced.

This system allows the public and law enforcement officers to check whether a motor insurance policy is valid.

Insurance coverage can be verified through the USSD code *1338#, by sending an SMS to 1338, or by calling the 1338 hotline.

To check through USSD, users can dial *1338# from any mobile phone and enter the vehicle registration number or insurance certificate number. The system will instantly show whether the policy is active or inactive.

Users can also send the vehicle registration number or insurance certificate number by SMS to 1338. An immediate reply will confirm the insurance status.

The hotline service can also be used by calling 1338 from any mobile phone. The caller must follow the automated instructions, select the relevant insurance company, and provide the vehicle registration number or insurance policy number to the customer service representative.

When using the USSD or SMS service, vehicle registration numbers must be entered in the correct format. The prefix, a hyphen, and the four-digit registration number must be included, with no spaces between letters or numbers.

If the registration number includes “Sri,” it must be entered as “SRI” in English.

Examples of the correct format include 311-1234, CC-1234, CCC-1234, and 1-SRI-1234.

Police said insurance verification can be completed instantly through any of the available methods. The SMS service has been identified as the most convenient method for quick verification.

No charges will apply for calls or SMS messages sent to 1338.

Temporary insurance cover notes will continue to be valid until further notice, even though Digital Motor Insurance Cards are now being issued.

Existing physical insurance certificates will also remain valid until their expiry dates.

If a driver cannot display the digital insurance card but presents a printed copy, police officers can verify its authenticity through the USSD, SMS, or hotline service.

Police further said Digital Motor Insurance Cards are legally recognized in Sri Lanka under Section 3, Chapter II of the Electronic Transactions Act No. 19 of 2006.

Accordingly, Digital Motor Insurance Cards are fully valid and enforceable under Sri Lankan law.