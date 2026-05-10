Sri Lankan President congratulates Vijay on becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Posted by ONLANKA Newsroom on May 10, 2026 - 2:00 pm

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has congratulated C. Joseph Vijay after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X today (May 10), President Dissanayake said Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu are connected through history, culture, enterprise, and strong people-to-people ties across generations.

The President said the future holds major economic promise and opportunity as Sri Lanka and India continue to build closer ties and a stronger partnership.

He also said he looks forward to working together, within the strong India–Sri Lanka partnership, towards greater prosperity and progress.

President Dissanayake added that the people of Sri Lanka join him in wishing Chief Minister Vijay and the people of Tamil Nadu every success.

C. Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today, following his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s rise in the state’s political landscape.