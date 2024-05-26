Diyawanna Vesak Zone 2024 shines bright in Battaramulla

Posted by Editor on May 26, 2024 - 5:18 pm

The Diyawanna Vesak Zone 2024, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and Independent Television Network (ITN), was held for three days from May 23 to May 25.

Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne and ITN Chairman Mr. Sudarshana Gunawardana inaugurated the event, which attracted a large number of devotees over the three days, regardless of religion.

Decorative Vesak lanterns and colorful lights illuminated Denzil Kobbekaduwa Mawatha and the Ministry of Defence road in Battaramulla.

The ceremonial lighting was performed by the distinguished guests on Thursday, May 23, coinciding with the start of the live telecast of the Diyawanna Vesak Zone 2024 on the ITN channel.

The significance of the Diyawanna Vesak Zone was enhanced by Bakthi Gee (songs of religious devotion) recitals performed by cultural troupes from the Sri Lanka Army, Navy, Air Force, and Civil Security Department (CSD).

Chief of Defence Staff General Shavendra Silva and Army Commander Lt. Gen. Vikum Liyanage ceremonially illuminated the Vesak Zone on the second day, May 24.

On the third day, May 25, the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, ceremonially illuminated the Vesak Zone as the chief guest and awarded the cash prize for the most creative Vesak lantern in the Diyawanna Vesak Zone 2024.

The three-day event was broadcast live by ITN, benefiting devotees island-wide, with Nestlé Lanka Limited sponsoring the prizes for the most creative Vesak lanterns.

The first prize was awarded to the Sri Lanka Army Engineers Corps, the second prize to the Sri Lanka Army Ordnance Corps, and the third prize to the Sri Lanka Air Force Station Palavi.

Under the theme “Attano wa avekkhyeya kathani akatani cha” (Let’s be aware of what we have done, not what others have done), the Diyawanna Vesak Zone featured a Vesak Lantern Exhibition, Bakthi Gee, Vesak Dansal stalls, herbal tea stalls, light decorations, a decorated mobile Bakthi Gee platform, and various other cultural events.

(Ministry of Defence)